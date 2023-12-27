TikTok Star Emily Mariko Announces Pregnancy in Sweet Christmas Eve Video

Emily Mariko, a popular TikTok star with over 12 million followers, has delighted fans with the announcement of her first pregnancy. In a heartwarming Christmas Eve video, Mariko shared the joyous news that she and her husband, Matt Rickard, are expecting their first child together.

The video begins with Mariko entering her living room, holding a plate of cookies and a glass of milk. As she places the treats on the table, the camera reveals two stockings hanging above the fireplace, presumably for Mariko and her husband. But it’s the third tiny, red stocking on a separate hook that captures viewers’ attention, symbolizing the arrival of their soon-to-be-born child.

With a beaming smile, Mariko sits next to the stocking, expressing her excitement. The video quickly went viral, garnering over 4.7 million views and flooding the comments section with congratulations and well-wishes from her fans.

Mariko’s pregnancy announcement comes several months after her wedding to Rickard. In a series of Instagram videos, she shared glimpses of their special day, from her stunning white gown as she walked down the aisle to the romantic reception adorned with white roses and twinkle lights.

Known for her viral videos showcasing delicious salmon rice bowls and creative recipes, Mariko has captivated online audiences with her culinary skills and vibrant personality. Beyond her popular cooking content, she has also shared videos demonstrating fruit and vegetable cutting techniques and creating mouthwatering avocado toast with eggs and strawberries.

As Mariko embarks on this new chapter of motherhood, fans eagerly await more updates and creations from their beloved TikTok star. Her positive energy, inspiring videos, and now the joy of impending parenthood continue to make her a cherished figure in the online community.