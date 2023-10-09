Newly Confirmed Relationship: Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle Share a Romantic Moment

In a surprising turn of events, Braxton Berrios, the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, and social influencer Alix Earle have confirmed their relationship. The couple made their romance public sharing a photo on Instagram of them kissing on the beaches of Miami to celebrate Berrios’ birthday.

The news came as a surprise to many, including singer and TikToker Dixie D’Amelio, who couldn’t hide her astonishment. Berrios himself expressed his happiness, stating that he is a big fan of their relationship.

On the field, Berrios had a good game as his team, the Miami Dolphins, defeated the New York Giants 31-16. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdowns, and Berrios caught two passes for 13 yards. However, with the recent trade bringing in Chase Claypool, Berrios’ future role in the Dolphins’ WR rotation is uncertain.

The Dolphins’ victory not only showcased their offensive prowess but also their defensive rebound. The team recorded seven sacks, and Andrew Van Ginkel’s hit on Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones knocked him out of the game.

Head coach Mike McDaniel expressed his satisfaction with the team’s statistical output through the first five games of the season. The Dolphins’ impressive performance has resulted in them having the most scrimmage yards in the Super Bowl era after five games.

The Dolphins will face the winless Carolina Panthers in their next game, with the expectation of starting Chase Claypool. The game will be televised on CBS from 1 PM ET onwards.

Overall, it has been an eventful time for Braxton Berrios, both on and off the field, with his newfound relationship with Alix Earle and his team’s success in the NFL season.

