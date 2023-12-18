Christmas Traditions: A Cross-Continental Comparison

As Christmas approaches, TikTok star Yorkshire Peach, also known as Lisa Dollan, reflects on the stark contrasts of celebrating the festive season in her US hometown of Georgia and her adopted home in Yorkshire, UK. Dollan, who moved to Yorkshire almost a decade ago, shares her journey of cultural differences with her 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

Having grown up in the “Bible Belt” of the American South, Dollan describes how Christmas in her US hometown revolved around religion and church. The sight of Santa Claus out and about was not a common occurrence. In contrast, Dollan expresses her surprise at encountering Santa at the Garden Centre in the UK.

One notable difference Dollan observes is the emphasis on drinking during the festive period in the UK. Although she doesn’t consume alcohol herself, she humorously notes that her UK family spends most of their time engaged in this activity, which seems to be the norm during Christmas time in the UK.

Dollan also enjoys the tradition of going for a long walk on Christmas Day, something she never experienced back home where she would be walking along a motorway. She has embraced the UK’s Christmas culinary delights, including the beloved Yorkshire Christmas Dinner with Yorkshire Puddings and Roasties.

In terms of Christmas markets, the US falls short compared to the UK. While Dollan recalls only one Christmas market in her hometown, Yorkshire boasts numerous markets within driving distance. On the other hand, she points out that Americans compensate for the lack of markets with extravagant outdoor decorations, something she doesn’t see as much of in Yorkshire due to space constraints and the weather.

One particular tradition that Dollan had never encountered before coming to the UK is the Christmas cracker. She vividly describes the surprise of a hat popping out, which she then has to wear for the rest of the day. Initially finding it bonkers, Dollan now considers it an essential part of a Christmas celebration.

Through her TikTok videos, Dollan bridges the gap between her two worlds, highlighting both the differences and the surprising similarities that connect a Georgia Christmas and a Yorkshire Christmas. Although she admits to preferring England over America these days, who can blame her with the charm of Yorkshire surrounding her?