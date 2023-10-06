Devon Rodriguez: The Subway Artist Taking the Art World Storm

Devon Rodriguez may not be a household name, but his unique talent for capturing the essence of subway life through his art has made him a sensation on TikTok. Born and raised in the South Bronx, one of the poorest neighborhoods in the country, Rodriguez overcame adversity to become the most famous artist on the platform.

Rodriguez’s journey to fame started with his discovery of painting in high school. His work caught the attention of legendary Bronx artist John Ahearn, who helped Rodriguez gain exposure submitting his portrait to a Smithsonian contest. But it wasn’t until Rodriguez started posting videos of himself sketching on the subway that his career truly took off.

His TikTok videos, showcasing him drawing unsuspecting subway riders and capturing their emotional reactions, quickly gained millions of views. Rodriguez now has over 32.5 million followers on TikTok, and his work is celebrated for its detailed, photographic style.

Recently, Rodriguez held his first solo show titled “Underground” in New York City. The pop-up exhibition, organized UTA Artist Space, drew massive crowds and received coverage on CNN. The paintings featured in the show depicted people riding the subway, engrossed in their books or lost in thought. Rodriguez’s ability to capture the small, intimate moments of everyday life resonated with viewers, making him a celebrity and role model to many.

While some critics argue that Rodriguez’s paintings stay too close to photographic references, his self-portrait on the London Underground stands out for its attention to detail. In this work, Rodriguez depicts himself amidst a crowded subway car, with his face rendered more sharply than everyone else’s. The composition includes a prominent hand, though some observers find it slightly flawed.

Despite any criticisms, Rodriguez’s success is undeniable. He has become a sought-after artist, with sponsored content opportunities and even a meeting with President Joe Biden. His art not only reflects his own experiences but also captures the universal moments of human life, observed and shared through his unique lens.

