“Daylight” David Kushner: A Copycat TikTok Hit that Falls Flat

David Kushner’s hit single “Daylight” took the TikTok world storm with its catchy tune and popularized dance challenge. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that the song lacks originality and fails to live up to its potential.

One of the main criticisms of “Daylight” is its striking resemblance to Hozier’s hit song “Take Me to Church.” Both songs share the same producer, and Kushner had even reached out to Hozier on TikTok in hopes of collaborating. However, Hozier never responded. This connection to a more successful artist lends “Daylight” an air of unoriginality.

Furthermore, the lyrics of “Daylight” are devoid of depth and passion. While they touch on themes of moral conflict and redemption, they lack the intricate storytelling and emotional resonance found in Hozier’s music. Kushner’s writing comes across as banal gospel music, using religious buzzwords without delving into their meaning.

In addition to the lyrics, Kushner’s vocal abilities are also called into question. He struggles with hitting low notes and lacks the clarity and resonance that would be necessary for a song of this nature. The decision to add microphone distortion on the chorus only adds to the lackluster performance.

Sonically, “Daylight” falls short of the pathos and momentum found in Hozier’s music. It carries a funeral dirge-like quality, lacking the grandiosity and emotional impact that made “Take Me to Church” a hit. Despite these shortcomings, the song has amassed a significant following on TikTok, being used in millions of videos.

In the larger context of TikTok, “Daylight” is just one example of the copycat music that thrives on the platform. Artists like Leah Kate have found success imitating popular styles and relying on nostalgia. Even established performers like David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have capitalized on TikTok trends with songs that closely resemble earlier hits.

While it is clear that Kushner drew inspiration from Hozier, it is important for him to find his own voice and avoid being labeled as just another TikTok tryhard. By embracing his own unique style and creating original music, he has the potential to establish himself as a true artist.

