Danny Loves Pasta’s Quick and Easy Gnocchi Recipe

Summary: TikTok sensation Danny Loves Pasta shares a simple and delicious gnocchi recipe that can be made in just half an hour with only 8 ingredients. Follow these easy steps to recreate this flavorful dish at home.

TikTok has become a hotbed for food inspiration, with creators like Danny Loves Pasta (@dannylovespasta) sharing their favorite recipes and culinary tips. In this article, we explore one of his popular recipes – crispy gnocchi – which requires minimal ingredients and time in the kitchen.

To make Danny Loves Pasta’s crispy gnocchi, you’ll need the following ingredients:

– Store-bought gnocchi

– Olive oil

– Butter

– Garlic cloves

– Fresh thyme leaves

– Parmesan cheese

– Salt

– Black pepper

Start boiling the store-bought gnocchi in a pot of salted water until they float to the surface. This usually takes around 2-3 minutes. Once cooked, drain the gnocchi and set them aside.

Next, heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and fresh thyme leaves to the skillet, stirring occasionally until the garlic becomes golden brown and fragrant.

Now, add the boiled gnocchi to the skillet, ensuring they are spread out evenly. Allow them to cook undisturbed for a few minutes until the bottom turns crispy and golden. Then, flip the gnocchi over to crisp the other side.

Once both sides are golden and crispy, sprinkle freshly grated Parmesan cheese over the gnocchi. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Continue cooking for another minute until the cheese melts and coats the gnocchi.

Remove the skillet from heat and transfer the crispy gnocchi to a serving dish. Garnish with extra Parmesan cheese and fresh thyme leaves for an added flavor boost.

In just 30 minutes, you can recreate this mouthwatering crispy gnocchi recipe at home. It’s a quick and easy dish that’s perfect for busy weeknight dinners or when you’re craving a satisfying Italian-inspired meal.