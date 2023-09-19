TikTok Star Remi Bader Decides to Stop Sharing Her Personal Health Journey Online After Body Shaming Incident

TikTok star Remi Bader, known for sharing her personal experiences as a plus-size woman, has made the decision to no longer share her health journey online. This comes after Bader broke down in a recent video, calling out body shamers for their “disgusting” and “mean” comments.

In her video, Bader expressed her efforts to avoid negative comments online for the sake of her mental health. However, she acknowledged that there are some comments that she cannot ignore, particularly those pertaining to her weight. Despite initially thinking that sharing her health journey could help others, Bader has now decided against it.

Bader stated that her health journey will now be her own business. She will no longer be sharing details about her weight, medications, supplements, or workout routine. She called out those leaving hateful comments, emphasizing that body shaming someone every single day is “disgusting” and has a detrimental impact on one’s self-esteem.

The body shaming incidents have taken a toll on Bader, and she pleaded with viewers to refrain from commenting on her body, even if they do not like or follow her. Fans have shown their support for Bader in the comments, sending her love during this difficult time.

It is unfortunate that Bader has had to endure such negativity and criticism while trying to share her personal health journey. Body shaming is a harmful behavior that can have serious consequences on a person’s mental well-being. It is important for individuals to remember the impact their words can have and to promote body inclusivity and positivity instead.

