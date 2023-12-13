TikTok Star Bunny Hedaya Launches Scathing Response to Comedian Maff Rife

TikTok star Bunny Hedaya did not hold back in her scathing response to comedian Maff Rife after he left a comment for her 6-year-old son on Instagram. In a lengthy rant shared on TikTok, Hedaya called out Rife for starting “beef” with her young child online.

The feud began when Hedaya posted a video on Instagram in which her son, Aiden, playfully poked fun at one of Rife’s stand-up jokes about women and astrology. Rife responded directly to the child’s comment, mentioning that Aiden’s mother pays for his Christmas presents with the money she earns on OnlyFans.

In the now-deleted comment, Rife further provoked Hedaya stating that Jupiter also has rings and insinuating that Santa Claus isn’t real. These contentious messages prompted Hedaya to address Rife’s comments about her personally in her TikTok video response.

Hedaya defended herself, stating that she has never made a single dollar from a man and that Rife’s assumption about her profit from OnlyFans was incorrect. She also pointed out Rife’s desperate need for validation from men and expressed her willingness to embrace his female audience.

Furthermore, Hedaya clarified that the humorous Instagram video featuring her son was made in response to her followers continuously tagging her account in Rife’s stand-up video. She emphasized that she typically focuses only on her own content and does not engage in talking about others for views.

In her passionate conclusion, Hedaya wished Rife luck with the remaining days of his career and demanded that he keeps her child’s name out of his mouth.

This clash with Hedaya is not the first time that Rife has faced backlash. In a previous incident, he came under fire for making light of domestic violence during a comedy special. Rife later issued a questionable “apology” on his Instagram Story, redirecting his followers to purchase special needs helmets from Medicaleshop.

While the feud between Bunny Hedaya and Maff Rife continues to unfold, it sheds light on the potential consequences of engaging in public disputes and the need to exercise tact and respect, especially when children are involved.