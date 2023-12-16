TikTok Star Beavo Sparks Concerns Over Food-Chewing Habits

Summary: Beavo, a popular TikTok star known for his eating videos, has stirred controversy as he promotes the idea that chewing food is unnecessary. While Beavo’s videos have garnered millions of views, health professionals express concerns about the potential negative effects of not chewing food properly.

Chewing your food is a crucial part of the eating process, according to medical experts. Not only does it help you recognize when you feel full, but it also aids digestion. Hillcrest Hospital in England emphasizes that chewing allows saliva, which contains digestive enzymes, to break down food. Additionally, chewing promotes oral health removing food particles and harmful bacteria.

When food is not chewed adequately, it can create digestive issues. Undigested food chunks can lead to various ailments like diarrhea, gas, bloating, constipation, and abdominal pain, warns the hospital.

While experts agree that proper chewing is important, they caution against obsession or counting the number of chews. Staci McIntosh, a dietician from the University of Utah, advises taking enough time to chew or prolonging the intervals between bites but discourages becoming overly fixated on exact numbers.

Beavo’s videos may have gained him a massive following, but his promotion of not chewing food has raised concerns among both casual observers and medical professionals. It is crucial to emphasize the significance of chewing food properly for the sake of good digestion, oral health, and overall well-being.