Uber Driver Killed in Live Stream: Shocking Incident Leaves Social Media in Mourning

In a tragic incident that shocked social media users, popular TikToker and Uber driver Jesus Rafael Diaz, known as Rafa Wayne, was allegedly killed his passengers during a live stream. Diaz’s brutal murder captured on footage has been circulating on social media, leaving the online community in mourning.

The disturbing video shows Diaz’s passengers demanding his phone and passcode, leading to a struggle inside the car before the livestream abruptly ends. Authorities reported hearing gunshots before the broadcast cut out, adding to the horror of the situation.

Following the investigation, the police have arrested an 18-year-old named Braian Alejandro and an unidentified 16-year-old. The 16-year-old was found in possession of a 9mm handgun, which is believed to be the weapon used in Diaz’s murder. During police questioning, the two teenagers attempted to blame each other for the crime.

Despite the arrest, no charges have been filed yet. Additional evidence, including surveillance footage and confiscated drugs, are under examination Mexican police. Four doses of crystal meth and other firearms were seized for further investigation.

Carols Manuel Salas, the Chihuahua Deputy Attorney General, described the suspects as “people without scruples, vicious, and very dangerous.” Police are also analyzing surveillance footage in the area where the driver was allegedly gunned down.

This heart-wrenching incident is not an isolated case, as Diaz is believed to be the fourth ride-share driver killed in Ciudad Juárez in recent months. It raises concerns about the safety of ride-share drivers and the potential risks they face while providing their services.

The tragedy serves as a reminder for everyone to prioritize the safety and security of those working in the gig economy. Efforts must be made to ensure the protection and well-being of individuals who make a living through platforms like Uber, so that no one else falls victim to such senseless violence.