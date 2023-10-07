Alix Earle Fully Embraces Her NFL WAG Era with Braxton Berrios

Social media influencer Alix Earle and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios have overcome relationship drama in order to fully embrace their love story. Despite attempts Berrios’ ex, Sophia Culpo, to cause trouble, the couple has put it all behind them. Earle has even gone as far as attending Dolphins games in a Berrios jersey and posting about him on her timeline, signifying her commitment to their relationship.

Alix’s actions show that she is fully embracing her role as an NFL WAG (Wives and Girlfriends) influencer. She recently wished her “NFL man” a happy birthday on social media, accompanied a photo of herself in a bikini next to the water. This public display of affection further solidified their relationship.

In comparison to the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship, Earle and Berrios’ love story is one that fans can support. While there is speculation surrounding the authenticity of Swift and Kelce’s relationship, there is no doubt about the genuine connection between Earle and Berrios.

On Kelce’s birthday, Taylor Swift did not publicly acknowledge him, leaving fans wondering about the true nature of their relationship. Berrios’ girlfriend, on the other hand, made a point to celebrate his birthday, further proving the authenticity of their love.

While there may be doubts surrounding Swift and Kelce, there is no need for speculation when it comes to Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios. Their public display of affection and support for one another leaves little room for doubt about the strength of their relationship. Earle has been helping Berrios adjust to life in Miami, and he has found success on the field with a standout game in a Dolphins uniform.

In conclusion, Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have overcome their past relationship struggles to fully embrace their love story. Despite the doubts surrounding other celebrity relationships, Earle and Berrios leave no room for speculation with their public displays of affection and support for one another.

