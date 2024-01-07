In recent news, social media influencer Alix Earle has been making headlines with her stunning beach body. The influencer has been captivating her fans with her swimsuit photos, showing off her amazing physique against the backdrop of the ocean. With comments pouring in from her followers, it’s clear that Alix is giving other celebrities a run for their money.

But it’s not just genetics that make Alix look incredible. She’s dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and follows a strict fitness routine. Starting her day with a 12-3-30 treadmill workout, Alix makes sure to get her heart rate up and sweat it out. She believes that getting to the gym is half the battle, as once she’s there, she feels more motivated to push herself.

After her cardio session, Alix focuses on strength and weight training. She also loves incorporating Pilates classes and following YouTube videos to target specific areas of her body, particularly her booty and abs. This low-impact workout not only strengthens her inner core but also increases flexibility, resulting in improved overall health.

When it comes to her diet, Alix opts for a balanced approach. For breakfast, she starts her day with a veggie egg scramble, packed with spinach, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Throughout the day, she enjoys healthy snacks like a chia parfait, chips with salsa, and hearts of palm. Before her workouts, Alix fuels up with a pre-workout drink to give her an energy boost.

And let’s not forget about her love for coffee. Alix starts her mornings with her go-to Starbucks order – a Grande shaken espresso with almond milk, vanilla syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. According to experts, moderate coffee consumption can have numerous benefits, including improved memory, mood, and mental function.

As Alix Earle continues to inspire her followers with her healthy habits and fitness journey, it’s clear that her dedication and commitment to self-care are paying off. Her incredible physique and positive attitude serve as a reminder that balance is key – both in fitness and in life.