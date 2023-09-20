The Truth Behind Alix Earle’s Romance Rumors with Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle, a 22-year-old social media personality, has finally addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios. On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Earle clarified that she and Berrios did not begin dating until after he had split from his ex-girlfriend, Sophia Culpo.

Earle expressed her frustration with being labeled a mistress and a homewrecker, stating that she would never engage in such behavior due to her own personal experiences with infidelity. Her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle, had a public affair with Ashley Dupré while still married to Earle’s mother.

The rumors of cheating began when Culpo started posting vague references to unfaithfulness in her relationship online. Earle believes that Culpo’s posts and her own close relationship with Berrios led people to assume she was the cause of the breakup.

To address the accusations, Earle confronted Berrios and asked for proof that he hadn’t cheated on Culpo. She expressed her paranoia and shared that they had extensively discussed the topic because she wanted reassurance that he wouldn’t do the same to her.

Culpo herself had seemingly addressed the breakup and subsequent rumors in a TikTok video that she later deleted. The video featured a man believed to be Berrios, and Culpo’s caption alluded to a broken trust. However, she later clarified on social media that the situation wasn’t as serious as people thought.

Berrios also spoke out about the situation, emphasizing that he and Culpo had a healthy and amicable breakup. He confirmed that there was no infidelity involved and that the relationship simply didn’t work out.

It is clear that the rumors surrounding Earle and Berrios’ relationship are unfounded and that their romance started after Berrios’ split from Culpo. It is essential to avoid making assumptions without concrete evidence in situations like these.

Sources: Call Her Daddy podcast, People