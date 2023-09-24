Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios: The Rollercoaster Relationship

In a whirlwind of relationship drama and NFL excitement, Alix Earle, a popular TikTok star, and Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, have rekindled their romance. After rumors of infidelity on Berrios’ part surfaced, Earle recently addressed the speculation on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She defended Berrios, claiming that she had thoroughly investigated the allegations and was satisfied that he hadn’t cheated on his ex-girlfriend, Sophia Culpo, with her.

The couple’s relationship seemed to cool off during the summer, following the red-carpet appearance at the ESPY Awards. However, just last week, Earle shared a picture on social media hanging out on a boat with Berrios, accompanied the caption “just friend?”. This post, coupled with Earle going “Fins Up” while tailgating in her personalized Braxton Berrios gear, indicates that their relationship is back on track.

Despite the rollercoaster ride their relationship has been, Earle seems to be embracing the life of an NFL WAG (Wives and Girlfriends of professional athletes). She documented her game day experience, including Berrios’ pregame activities, on her social media accounts. This newfound involvement in the football world suggests that Earle is ready to support Berrios throughout the season and potentially even during the playoffs.

As of now, it’s uncertain how their relationship will progress in the midst of the NFL season. However, Earle’s willingness to navigate through the drama and fully embrace her role as a WAG reflects her commitment to Berrios. With Berrios making key contributions to the Dolphins’ games, the couple’s future holds promise both on and off the field.

