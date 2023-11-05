Dolphins Receiver Braxton Berrios and TikTok Star Alix Earle’s Surprise Trip to Frankfurt: An Unexpected Adventure

Alix Earle, the popular TikTok star known for her “get ready with me” videos and her “Hot Mess” podcast, recently embarked on a whirlwind trip to Frankfurt, Germany to support her rumored love interest, Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios. The couple’s rumored romance has been the talk of social media since Berrios’s split from model Sophia Culpo earlier this year.

Earle took to her TikTok page, which boasts an impressive six million followers, to share her excitement about the unexpected adventure. In one video, she expressed disbelief at the surreal nature of their trip, commenting, “I’m like, we did not just fly to Germany for 24 hours for a football game. But I literally couldn’t be happier about it.”

The purpose of their trip was to witness the NFL International Game between the Dolphins and the Chiefs, which took place on November 5, 2023. Earle revealed that she and her friend Emma even had the opportunity to go down on the field before the game.

But their adventure doesn’t end there. Earle previously mentioned on her podcast that she had planned a surprise vacation for Berrios to celebrate his 28th birthday. She teased a potential cameo from Berrios in an episode of her podcast and explained that she aimed to capture the festivities on camera.

While in Germany, Earle also expressed curiosity about the game’s atmosphere and the composition of the fan base. Would it be dominated football fans, or would the event attract locals looking for a unique experience?

Earle’s support for Berrios extends beyond physical attendance at games. She frequently refers to him as “NFL man” on her social media platforms and documents their “date nights” in Miami, where she resides.

As the rumored couple continues to enjoy each other’s company, fans eagerly await an official confirmation of their relationship. However, their journey together has already proven to be an unexpected and exciting adventure, taking them to unexpected places, both physically and emotionally.

