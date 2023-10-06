TikTok Star Alix Earle Opens Up About Her Battle with Eating Disorders in High School

Alix Earle, a popular TikTok star, recently revealed her struggle with an eating disorder during her time in high school. In an emotional episode of her podcast, “Hot Mess,” Earle shared that she had never had a problem with food before high school. However, she noticed her classmates paying large sums of money for extreme diets, which gradually normalized this behavior for her.

Reflecting on her experiences at Red Bank Catholic High School in New Jersey, Earle described it as a “very, very toxic environment” when it came to girls’ relationships with food. She quickly went from having a healthy relationship with food to one that was unhealthy. Eventually, she transitioned to eating small salads without dressing and counting calories.

As her eating disorder progressed, Earle became obsessed with dieting culture and developed body dysmorphia. She would look in the mirror and see herself as much larger than she actually was. She would often come home from school hungry, binge eat, and then purge out of guilt for consuming calories. At the time, Earle did not fully understand that she was dealing with an eating disorder.

Earle found herself trapped in a toxic cycle of planning her meals, eating very little, and then rushing to find the nearest bathroom to purge. She revealed that many of her friends in high school also had eating disorders and believed it was a healthy lifestyle. Earle even recalled going on a water diet the day before prom, where she would not consume anything except water and ginger.

It wasn’t until college that Earle started to recover from her eating disorder. She met a group of friends who helped her realize that her habits were not healthy. With their support, her thoughts about food began to fade away, and she now feels healthier and happier than ever.

Earle’s honest and emotional account sheds light on the damaging effects that a toxic environment can have on young individuals’ relationships with food. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting healthy body image and supporting those who may be struggling with eating disorders.

Source: “TikTok star Alix Earle reveals she suffered from an eating disorder in her ‘toxic’ high school,” Page Six, URL