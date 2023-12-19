TikTok Allegedly Protects Amazon’s Questionable Posts due to Advertisement Investments

A recent report suggests that TikTok employees were instructed not to remove questionable posts made Amazon on the platform. Internal messages obtained The Guardian reveal that content moderators were told not to touch over 60 Amazon-operated TikTok accounts due to the online retail giant’s status as the platform’s highest-paying advertiser. The messages, sent through a chat group dedicated to disseminating policy updates, stressed the importance of protecting the relationship with Amazon.

While the article does not mention the specific content in question, a staffer stated, “The message is saying do not moderate Amazon accounts, and then there is a list of Amazon accounts.” This directive was circulated among dozens of moderators, team leaders, and site managers, and there is no evidence that it was rescinded.

TikTok’s response to these allegations was that they are either incorrect or based on misunderstandings. However, a spokesperson for the platform acknowledged that not enough information was provided The Guardian to thoroughly investigate the claims. They also emphasized that TikTok’s community guidelines apply equally to all content on the platform.

The extent of Amazon’s ad spending on TikTok remains unclear, but team leaders reportedly informed moderators that the company is one of the platform’s largest spenders. In 2022, Amazon invested more than $1.4 billion in digital advertising in the United States alone. While TikTok’s community guidelines do not explicitly state that companies in a financial partnership are exempt from moderation, they do emphasize that all advertisers must comply with the platform’s terms of service and policies.

This reported instance raises questions about the influence of advertising investments on content moderation decisions on social media platforms. The alleged protection of questionable posts made Amazon due to its advertiser status underscores the challenges platforms face in maintaining a balance between commercial interests and content integrity.