TikTok Accused of Avoiding Problems with Amazon Accounts to Protect Advertising Revenue

A recent investigation The Guardian has revealed that TikTok staff were allegedly told not to flag potential problems with Amazon accounts on the platform. The internal communications seen the newspaper suggested that moderators were advised not to take any negative action against a list of over 60 Amazon-related accounts, as Amazon is a significant advertiser on TikTok. Tagging a video or account could potentially lead to it being taken down or not being shown on the For You Page.

TikTok, however, has denied that this was an official company policy and stated that these allegations are based on misunderstandings. The platform claims that its approach to content moderation is consistent, regardless of who creates the content. The Guardian’s investigation into how TikTok moderates its app has been ongoing for months, revealing several instances where moderators were allegedly instructed to give preferential treatment to certain creators and accounts.

The reason for exempting Amazon from moderation actions was reportedly the importance of Amazon as TikTok’s highest-paying advertising spender and the platform’s desire to protect that relationship. The internal communications on TikTok’s messaging system emphasized the significance of Amazon’s advertising revenue and the need to maintain a positive relationship with the company.

The investigation also found evidence suggesting the existence of a protected list of several unnamed companies, leading moderators to be cautious about tagging other major corporate accounts that are not on the list. The list allegedly includes companies of a similar size to Amazon. The allegations raise concerns about the transparency, fairness, and equal treatment of content on TikTok.

TikTok, which has over a billion users worldwide, has become an influential platform for news consumption and culture, particularly among younger demographics. It is the fastest-growing source of news in the UK, and a significant number of young adults in the US regularly get news from TikTok. As TikTok continues to grow, questions surrounding its content moderation policies and relationships with advertisers are likely to persist.