The A&R Awards 2023 Welcomes TikTok as Sponsor for Independent Label of the Year Category

The highly anticipated A&R Awards of 2023, presented Music Business Worldwide, will be partnering with TikTok as the new sponsor for the Independent Label of the Year category. Taking place at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms on November 7th, the A&R Awards is renowned as the UK music industry’s most exciting event of the year, honoring and celebrating the achievements of top executives, managers, producers, and songwriters in the past 12 months.

TikTok, known for providing a global platform for artists to make an impact, recognizes the impressive growth of indie labels in championing artists from underground pioneers to breakout stars. The sponsorship reflects TikTok’s commitment to supporting the independent music community and showcasing the dedicated teams behind their success.

The finalists for the TikTok-sponsored Independent Label of the Year Award include renowned labels such as Concord Label Group, Defected Records, Dirty Hit, Domino, EGA, FAMM, FRTYFVE, Neighbourhood, Partisan Records, and XL Recordings. These labels have shown exceptional dedication to nurturing and elevating UK artists, and their achievements will be acknowledged during the A&R Awards.

The A&R Awards also proudly retains Abbey Road Studios as its headline sponsor, as it has been in previous years. This partnership highlights the ongoing commitment of Abbey Road Studios to the music industry and its support for recognizing excellence.

As the A&R Awards draw nearer, excitement continues to build for the event that promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration and recognition for the incredible talent and contributions within the UK music industry.

Sources:

– Music Business Worldwide