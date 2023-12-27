Chicken Nugget Craze Sweeps McDonald’s as Customers Demand ‘Extra Crispy’ Bites

Social media platforms are constantly abuzz with new trends and hacks, and the latest craze taking TikTok storm is the demand for ‘extra crispy’ McDonald’s chicken nuggets. The trend was initially discovered TikTok user @xomakel2, who shared his hack in a video back in February. Since then, the trend has gained traction online, with fast food lovers flocking to their nearest McDonald’s to try it for themselves.

The trend was further confirmed other TikTok creators, such as Tommy Winkler (@tommywinkler) and Kevin Uznanski (@lord_cappuccino), who shared their own experiences and positive reviews. Winkler’s video even featured a McDonald’s employee acknowledging his request for ‘extra crispy’ nuggets, and his satisfied reaction proved that the hack indeed worked. Similarly, Uznanski received his order labeled as ‘well done’ and claimed that they may just be the best nuggets he’s ever had at McDonald’s.

Despite the growing popularity of the ‘extra crispy’ nugget trend, McDonald’s has not officially confirmed these special order instructions. The fast food chain has remained silent on the matter, but that hasn’t deterred fans from giving it a try. TikTok users continue to eagerly recommend the hack to their followers, sparking a viral sensation that shows no signs of slowing down.

In addition to the chicken nugget craze, McDonald’s has recently introduced a new promotional item: Squishmallows Happy Meal toys. This collaboration with Jazwares and Universal Music Group offers customers 12 different Squishmallows, including a McDonald’s-specific character, Grimace, and a ‘surprise mystery character.’ Each Squishmallow comes with a QR code that grants access to exclusive music playlists when scanned. The toys are only available for a limited time at select McDonald’s locations across the United States.

So, whether you’re craving some extra crispy chicken nuggets or looking to collect some adorable Squishmallows, McDonald’s has you covered with these latest trends and offerings.