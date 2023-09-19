TikTok SoundOn Partnerships Team: Inspiring Creativity in the Music Industry

The SoundOn Partnerships team at ByteDance is responsible for cultivating relationships with independent artists and labels on TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Their mission is to inspire creativity and foster long-lasting partnerships providing bespoke distribution and marketing services, content strategy, and elevation opportunities. The team aims to position ByteDance as the number one partner for distribution, artist development, promotion, and monetization.

The ideal candidate for the SoundOn Partnerships team is a leader passionate about music with a strong track record in onboarding and cultivating talent. They should have a deep understanding of music distribution, promotion, and artist development, and a desire to make a positive impact on the music industry as a whole.

Responsibilities of the role include leading and developing the team, setting strategic direction, and executing partnership strategies for cultural and commercial outcomes. The candidate will grow SoundOn’s artist and label partner base leveraging data, performance metrics, and industry contacts. They will also act as a liaison between SoundOn and various cross-functional teams, ensuring collaboration and alignment.

Qualifications for the role include at least 7 years of music industry experience, with a focus on music distribution, marketing, and artist/audience development. The candidate should have a demonstrated track record of finding and developing emerging artists. They should also possess strong data sense, strategic planning skills, and excellent communication abilities.

TikTok is committed to creating an inclusive environment where employees are valued for their skills, experiences, and unique perspectives. They celebrate diversity and strive to reflect the communities they reach. The company also provides reasonable accommodations for candidates with disabilities, pregnancy, sincerely held religious beliefs, or other protected reasons.

In conclusion, the TikTok SoundOn Partnerships team plays a critical role in inspiring creativity and fostering collaborations in the music industry. With their focus on distribution, artist development, and promotion, they aim to elevate artists and labels to new heights on the TikTok platform.

Sources:

– TikTok SoundOn Partnerships Team

– ByteDance Artist Services Team

– Music Business Worldwide – Bytedance