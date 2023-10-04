TikTok Suspends Online Shopping Service in Indonesia to Comply with New Regulations

TikTok, the popular social media app, is suspending its online shopping service in Indonesia in order to comply with new regulations imposed the country’s government. These regulations are intended to protect local physical and online retailers in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. Indonesia was the first country to pilot TikTok’s e-commerce service in 2021 and quickly became one of the biggest markets for TikTok Shop.

The Indonesian government announced last week that TikTok would be required to separate its shopping feature from the video sharing service. The country’s trade minister, Zulkifli Hasan, stated that e-commerce and social media need to be separated and gave social media platforms one week to comply with the new rules or risk losing their license to operate in the country.

TikTok responded stating that their priority is to remain compliant with local laws and regulations. As a result, they will no longer facilitate e-commerce transactions in TikTok Shop Indonesia.

Online retailing has experienced significant growth in Indonesia in recent years. The country’s central bank predicts that the value of e-commerce sales will increase more than sixfold between 2018 and next year, reaching 689 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($44 billion). However, the dominance of platforms like Tokopedia, Shopee, and Lazada in the online shopping market has made it challenging for TikTok Shop to gain market share.

This suspension of TikTok’s online shopping service is a setback for the company, which has faced scrutiny and security concerns in the US, European Union, and the UK. Despite this, TikTok remains popular in Indonesia, with 125 million users and millions of creators and sellers utilizing TikTok Shop to promote goods.

These new regulations are aimed at protecting the many micro, small, and medium enterprises that make up almost two-thirds of Indonesia’s economy. However, some physical store owners have expressed their concerns about the impact of online retailers on their businesses.

In conclusion, TikTok will be suspending its online shopping service in Indonesia to comply with new regulations aimed at protecting local retailers. The growth of e-commerce in the country and the dominance of other platforms have made it challenging for TikTok Shop to thrive in the Indonesian market.