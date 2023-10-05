TikTok Faces Setback in Indonesia as TikTok Shop Feature is Blocked

The Indonesian government has blocked TikTok’s retail feature, TikTok Shop, citing concerns about its impact on local businesses. Indonesia was one of the first countries where TikTok launched the feature, hoping to tap into the potential of its large user base as a retail platform. However, the country has become the first to block the feature, dealing a setback to TikTok’s ambitions in a major market.

TikTok Shop allows creators and brands to add a Shop button to their videos and live broadcasts, enabling users to make purchases within the app. The move was part of TikTok’s efforts to generate more revenue and explore new business ventures. However, the Indonesian trade ministry issued new regulations last week that banned commerce on social media platforms, aimed at protecting local merchants and preventing dominance algorithms.

In the face of concerns raised Indonesian officials about the impact of TikTok Shop on small businesses, TikTok had emphasized its commitment to comply with local laws and regulations. However, some Indonesian merchants have voiced their disappointment, stating that TikTok Shop was a significant source of income for them.

Indonesia is an important market for TikTok, with 125 million users, and its e-commerce market is rapidly expanding. The crackdown on TikTok Shop in Indonesia could potentially impact the feature’s operations in other countries where it is available. The Indonesian market is currently dominated e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Tokopedia.

TikTok faces backlash and restrictions in various countries due to concerns about political and security issues. However, the company has expressed its willingness to work with the Indonesian authorities and comply with regulations. TikTok was also in talks to obtain a payments license in Indonesia.

The blocking of TikTok Shop in Indonesia highlights the challenges faced social media companies seeking to expand into e-commerce and the need to navigate local regulations and protect local businesses.

