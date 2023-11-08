TikTok Phases Out $2 Billion Creator Fund, Introduces New Program to Support Content Creators

TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned social media platform, has announced the discontinuation of its $2 billion Creator Fund, which was initially launched in 2020 to financially support eligible users creating content on the platform. This decision represents a significant shift in the landscape for influencers and content creators who have relied on the fund to sustain their livelihoods.

The Creator Fund, which distributed money to creators based on their share of overall views on the platform, faced criticism shortly after its launch. Many creators lamented that the fund made monetization on TikTok an uphill battle. Notable internet personality Hank Green, a former YouTube star, voiced his concern, highlighting the disparity between the substantial viewership creators amassed and the low income they generated from the platform.

To address these concerns, TikTok has introduced the Creativity Program, which aims to better serve the needs of content creators. In a blog post earlier this year, TikTok announced that creators could now earn up to 20 times the amount previously offered the Creator Fund. To qualify for the Creativity Program, videos must be longer than a minute, garner at least 1,000 views, and adhere to the platform’s community guidelines, among other criteria.

At present, the Creativity Program is in beta testing and is only available to U.S.-based creators over 18 years old with more than 10,000 followers and a minimum of 100,000 video views in the last 30 days. It remains to be seen whether TikTok plans to introduce a monetization program that includes creators from around the world.

TikTok has acknowledged that the development of the Creativity Program was based on feedback and insights gained from the previous Creator Fund. The platform values the input and perspectives of its community as it continues to explore new avenues to reward creators and enhance the TikTok experience.

