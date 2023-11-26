TikTok Introduces the Creativity Program to Replace the Creator Fund

TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned social media platform, has announced the discontinuation of its $2 billion Creator Fund, a financial initiative that supported content creators on the platform. This decision has left many influencers and creators concerned about their future income streams.

The Creator Fund, which was launched in 2020, aimed to provide financial assistance to eligible users who were creating innovative and engaging content on TikTok. However, since its inception, many creators have expressed their frustrations with the fund, claiming that it made it difficult for them to monetize their content effectively.

Hank Green, a well-known internet personality and former YouTube star, criticized the Creator Fund, stating that it primarily benefited TikTok rather than its creators. Despite amassing a significant number of views on the platform, creators reportedly earned meager incomes. Green himself, with 8 million followers, revealed that he only made about 2.5 cents per 1,000 views.

To address these concerns, TikTok has introduced a new program called the Creativity Program, which aims to provide better opportunities for creators to monetize their content. In a blog post, TikTok announced that creators could now earn up to 20 times the amount offered the Creator Fund. However, eligibility for the Creativity Program requires videos to be longer than a minute, receive at least 1,000 views, and adhere to the platform’s community guidelines, among other criteria.

At present, the program is in beta testing and is only available to U.S.-based creators over 18 years old with more than 10,000 followers and a minimum of 100,000 video views in the last 30 days. It is uncertain if TikTok plans to introduce a similar program for creators worldwide.

TikTok has emphasized that the Creativity Program was developed based on feedback and learnings from the Creator Fund. The platform values the insights and feedback from its community as they continue to explore new ways to reward creators and enhance the TikTok experience.

While the discontinuation of the Creator Fund may cause initial concerns for content creators on TikTok, the introduction of the Creativity Program offers a renewed opportunity for them to monetize their content and potentially earn higher incomes.

