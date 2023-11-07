Creators adjust to new monetization landscape on TikTok

TikTok creators are facing a shift in how they earn money on the platform as the original $1 billion creator fund comes to a close in the US, UK, Germany, and France on December 16th. However, creators in Italy and Spain will still have access to the fund. This change has prompted TikTok to introduce its newer Creativity Program, which requires monetized videos to be over 60 seconds.

The closure of the creator fund and the introduction of the Creativity Program mark significant changes for TikTok, a platform that gained popularity allowing short-form video content. These changes may impact the strategies of creators who have thrived on the platform’s previous monetization options.

In response to the evolving landscape of TikTok, competing services such as Instagram and YouTube are also making adjustments to attract new creators. Instagram has seen an increase in active subscriptions to creators, with more than 1 million currently on the platform. To further incentivize creators, Instagram has introduced new monetization features, including a holiday bonus that rewards creators for the number of plays on their reels and views on their photos.

YouTube Shorts, a short-form video feature similar to TikTok, has also made changes to its monetization model. Creators now receive a 45% share of ad revenue, providing a compelling incentive for creators to embrace the platform. Additionally, YouTube continues to expand ways for fans to support their favorite creators, furthering its appeal as a monetization option.

As these platforms adapt and evolve, creators must consider their options and strategy for earning on social media. While TikTok may no longer offer its creator fund in certain countries, the introduction of the Creativity Program and the adjustments made Instagram and YouTube present alternative avenues for creators to monetize their content.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Creativity Program on TikTok?

A: The Creativity Program on TikTok is a newer program that requires monetized videos to be over 60 seconds long.

Q: What changes are Instagram making to support creators?

A: Instagram has introduced new monetization features, including a holiday bonus for creators based on the number of plays on reels and views on photos.

Q: How are creators earning money on YouTube Shorts?

A: YouTube Shorts now offers creators a 45% share of ad revenue and continues to expand ways for fans to support creators.