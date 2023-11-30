TikTok’s Creative Cards: Unleash Your Holiday Video Creativity

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, has introduced a new feature that aims to help business owners capture the attention of viewers during the holiday season. The new offering, known as Creative Cards, is not your typical deck of playing cards but rather a deck of more than 100 digital cards filled with video ideas.

Unlike traditional playing cards, TikTok’s Creative Cards are not used for games like Go Fish or Solitaire. Instead, they serve as a source of inspiration for business owners looking to create engaging videos on the platform. With categories including community, edutainment, creator tools, trends, and storytelling, the Creative Cards offer a wide range of video ideas to choose from.

TikTok positions the Creative Cards as a holiday gift for its community of business owners, recognizing that during the holiday season, many users turn to the app’s For You Page as a shopping aid. By filling that feed with fresh and original content, brands can gain a competitive advantage.

In a blog post, TikTok explains that the Creative Cards provide concise ad concepts displayed on a collection of digital cards. These cards aim to help businesses develop new ways to communicate with their audience and keep their content fresh without going stale.

The introduction of Creative Cards is part of TikTok’s broader efforts to cater to business owners. In recent years, the app has launched initiatives focused on in-person retail, networking, and product discovery. This has led to the establishment of a thriving community of sellers on TikTok Shop, the platform’s ecommerce platform.

TikTok is not the only platform investing in creative inspiration. YouTube, for instance, has used artificial intelligence (AI) to develop suggested video topics for creators, while EyeTell, a startup led YouTube Co-Founder Chad Hurley, is using AI to generate video scripts.

With TikTok’s Creative Cards, business owners can unlock their holiday video creativity, stand out from the competition, and attract attention to their seasonal products and gift ideas.

