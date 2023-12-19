How to Effortlessly Fold Your Jeans: Expert Tips and Tricks

Summary: A professional closet organizer offers advice on folding jeans to maximize drawer space, while a TikTok video demonstrates alternative techniques for baggy or wide-leg jeans.

When it comes to keeping your closet organized, efficiently folding your jeans can make all the difference. While there are numerous methods to choose from, expert advice can help you find the most suitable approach for your needs.

Melissa Keyser, a professional organizer, suggests folding classic straight jeans bringing the lower edge towards the waistband. Depending on the thickness of the denim and the height of your drawer, an extra fold may be appropriate to ensure a perfect fit.

Adding to the repertoire of folding techniques, @holkazeskrine, a professional closet organizer, recently shared a TikTok video with alternative methods for baggy or wide-leg jeans. In one technique, the jeans are folded in half to resemble a single leg, with the extra, baggy part folded over it. The ends and top are then folded to meet, resulting in a petite square suitable for your drawer. Another technique involves laying the jeans flat, folding one side onto the other to create a more rectangular shape. This is then folded into a square for storage on a shelf.

With these various options, choosing the right method may seem challenging. However, the beauty of having multiple approaches is that you can adapt them to fit your unique needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize maximizing storage space or ensuring your jeans remain wrinkle-free, exploring different folding techniques can help you achieve your closet organization goals.

So, the next time you find yourself overwhelmed a cluttered closet, remember these expert tips and tricks. Efficiently folding your jeans not only creates a well-organized space, but it also simplifies finding your favorite pair with ease. Happy folding!