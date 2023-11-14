TikTok Video Reveals Historic Patient Records Found in Abandoned Hospital

The recent discovery of historic confidential patient records in the derelict St Conal’s psychiatric hospital has raised concerns about data security and preservation. An individual, who captured the findings in a TikTok video, revealed the existence of many boxes of records, some of which were in deteriorating condition. Although the hospital closed permanently in 2010, the Health Service Executive (HSE) confirmed that the records were being “stored” in a locked facility on site.

The TikToker who filmed the video expressed the ease with which they gained access to the facility, as the front door was not properly locked. Inside, the discovered patient records, dating as far back as the 1980s and 1990s, contained detailed accounts of injuries. The TikToker emphasized concerns for the living individuals referenced in the records, adding that the lack of secure storage and poor condition of the records were worrisome.

This incident has prompted the HSE to take action. Local HSE management reviewed the building and will implement additional security measures to strengthen its protection. Furthermore, the HSE has reported the incident to the Data Protection Commissioner, who will determine if it constitutes a breach.

The discovery also raises questions about the HSE’s record retention policy. According to the HSE, patient records should be destroyed in a confidential manner once their retention period expires. However, specific record types may require longer retention periods. For instance, records related to clinical trials of investigational medicinal products are kept for 20 years, while records pertaining to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease are retained for 30 years from the date of diagnosis, even if the patient has passed away.

The HSE policy emphasizes the importance of maintaining confidentiality and secure storage for patient records. It is currently unclear what types of medical records are being retained in St Conal’s psychiatric hospital and whether any of them are scheduled for confidential destruction.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How were the historic patient records discovered?

A TikToker accessed the derelict St Conal’s psychiatric hospital and filmed a video that showcased numerous boxes of historic patient records.

2. Are the records in secure storage?

The HSE claims that the records were being “stored” in a locked facility. However, the ease with which the TikToker gained access raises concerns about the level of security.

3. What is the HSE doing about this incident?

The HSE has alerted the Gardaí (Irish police) and the Data Protection Commissioner about the incident. Local HSE management is implementing additional security measures for the building.

4. How long are patient records typically retained for?

The HSE has a detailed policy on record retention periods. The duration varies depending on the type of record, ranging from eight years for emergency department registers to indefinite retention for certain records created under the Childcare Act.

5. What is the HSE’s policy on destroying patient records?

Once the retention period has expired, patient records are meant to be confidentially destroyed. However, records with archival value may require consultation with the national archives before destruction.