HSE Alerted to Confidential Patient Records Found in Abandoned Hospital

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has been made aware of an alarming discovery in the derelict St Conal’s psychiatric hospital. A TikTok video filmed inside the abandoned facility revealed numerous boxes of historic confidential patient records, some of which were decaying. These records included not only documents from the psychiatric hospital itself but also X-rays, emergency department reports, and general hospital records.

Upon learning of the situation, the HSE promptly alerted the authorities, including the Gardaí and the Data Protection Commissioner. The HSE acknowledged that the records were being “stored” in a supposedly “locked facility” that permanently closed in 2010. It is unclear why these records were left in such an insecure location.

The TikToker who discovered the records described finding detailed accounts of injuries dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. Concerningly, some of the patients mentioned in these records are still alive. The individual emphasized that the lack of proper security measures puts the confidentiality of these records at risk and contributes to their deteriorating condition.

Although the facility had a front door lock, the TikToker reported that it was not actually locked, allowing easy access. This revelation raises questions about the overall security of abandoned buildings like St Conal’s.

The HSE has assured that additional security measures will be implemented to safeguard the abandoned hospital building. In parallel, the incident has been reported to the Data Protection Commissioner to determine if any breaches have occurred. Additionally, the HSE plans to review its record retention policy to verify if the storage of historical records aligns with its guidelines. These guidelines outline specific retention periods for different types of patient records, after which they should be confidentially destroyed.

As the investigation unfolds, it remains unclear which types of medical records are being stored within St Conal’s psychiatric hospital and whether any of them are designated for proper confidential disposal. The Gardaí have been contacted for an official statement regarding this matter.

FAQ

1. What kind of records were found in St Conal’s psychiatric hospital?

The discovered records included confidential patient documents from the psychiatric hospital, as well as X-rays, emergency department reports, and general hospital records.

2. Were the records secured?

The TikTok video revealed that the front door of the abandoned hospital was unlocked, allowing unimpeded access to the facility. This raised concerns about the security and confidentiality of the stored records.

3. What actions have been taken regarding this incident?

The HSE immediately alerted the Gardaí and the Data Protection Commissioner about the situation. They have also promised to reinforce security measures at the abandoned hospital.

4. How long are patient records supposed to be retained?

The HSE has a policy regarding the retention periods of different types of patient records. Once the required retention period has expired, the documents are meant to be confidentially destroyed.

5. What steps will the HSE take moving forward?

The HSE plans to review its record retention policy to ensure compliance. Additionally, they will engage with the Data Protection Commissioner to determine if any breaches have occurred in this particular situation.