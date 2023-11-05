New Report Reveals the Power of TikTok for Small Businesses in the UK

TikTok, the popular social media platform famous for its short videos, has become a powerful tool for small businesses in the United Kingdom. According to a recent report, nearly 1.5 million UK firms have established a presence on TikTok since its launch in 2018, leveraging its vast user base and creative features to promote their products and services.

This surge in small business activity on TikTok has been facilitated a new website that showcases the most engaging and authentic content created these entrepreneurs. Among the featured firms are E.V Slack & Sons, a renowned butcher, Ooh & Aah Cookies, a beloved bakery, and Bear Burners, a leading candlestick maker. These businesses, along with many others, have found success on TikTok captivating an audience of 150 million users across Europe.

The impact of small businesses on TikTok extends beyond brand awareness. Recent research from Oxford Economics highlights that these enterprises contributed an impressive £1.63 billion to the UK’s GDP in the last year alone, supporting over 32,000 jobs. Hashtags like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt have garnered over 74 billion views, making TikTok an ideal destination for discovering the latest trends in various industries, including beauty, fashion, food, and technology.

Rich Waterworth, General Manager, Operations Europe, expressed his admiration for the businesses utilizing TikTok, stating, “This ranges from household name brands like Tesco and NatWest to a huge variety of small and medium-sized businesses who are seeing phenomenal success on TikTok, telling their stories in a more creative and authentic way and finding new customers for their products.”

Emma Jones, founder and CEO of Enterprise Nation, a platform supporting small businesses, emphasized the significance of TikTok as a growth channel. The platform’s ability to facilitate real-time interaction with customers has proven transformative for entrepreneurs. Matt Slack, a Master Butcher at E.V. Slack & Sons, explained how TikTok helped him expand his customer base beyond traditional methods such as leafleting. Ruth Armstrong, partner at Ooh & Aah Cookies, shared her experience of building relationships with customers through TikTok LIVE, reminiscent of their market stall days. Rachel Spence, founder of Bear Burners, highlighted how engaging with customers on TikTok has translated into increased foot traffic and sales for their physical shop.

As TikTok continues to innovate and provide new avenues for business promotion, small enterprises can expect even more opportunities to thrive and connect with their target audience online.

