New Regulations Allow TikTok to Collaborate with E-Commerce Platforms in Indonesia

Following recent regulatory changes in Indonesia, social media giant TikTok is now free to collaborate with various e-commerce platforms within the country. Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga announced that TikTok can engage in partnerships as long as it complies with the applicable regulations and procedures in Indonesia.

The government had previously temporarily suspended the operation of TikTok Shop, an online shopping feature on TikTok, due to non-compliance with its permit as a social media platform. However, with the necessary permit in place, TikTok can now collaborate with any e-commerce platform, ensuring adherence to the country’s regulations.

The Trade Minister’s Regulation No. 31 of 2023 was enacted to clarify that social media platforms should not incorporate features and functions similar to those offered e-commerce platforms. Deputy Minister Sambuaga emphasized the importance of TikTok’s compliance with this regulation while continuing its operations.

The Indonesian government remains committed to safeguarding the interests of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in any collaborations established between TikTok and e-commerce platforms. The government aims to prevent any adverse effects on MSMEs and ensure a level playing field for all businesses.

Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Teten Masduki revealed that TikTok had been in communication with three major Indonesian e-commerce platforms: Tokopedia, Bukalapak, and CT Corp’s e-commerce platform. While the purpose of these communications is still unknown, Masduki believes TikTok will soon resume its TikTok Shop feature in Indonesia.

With these new regulations in place, TikTok can explore potential collaborations with e-commerce platforms and continue to provide innovative e-commerce experiences for its users in Indonesia.

