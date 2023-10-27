TikTok Explores Options to Save Ecommerce Business in Indonesia

TikTok, the popular video app owned ByteDance, is facing challenges in its biggest marketplace, Indonesia, as the government imposes a ban on social media transactions. In response, TikTok is exploring various options to salvage its ecommerce business in the country. One potential solution being considered is the creation of a separate online commerce platform that would operate independently from the TikTok video app. This move aims to satisfy regulators in Indonesia and ensure compliance with local laws.

The situation surrounding TikTok’s ecommerce business in Indonesia remains fluid, and the company is actively considering all possibilities. However, no concrete plans for a separate app have been confirmed at this time.

The ban on social media transactions in Indonesia came into effect immediately and was seen as a targeted measure against TikTok. Prior to the ban, TikTok had high hopes of generating $6 billion in gross merchandise value in Indonesia, nearly triple the figure from the previous year. The Chinese-owned company had considered Indonesia as a potential blueprint for its ecommerce ambitions in other markets such as the UK and US.

TikTok’s senior management has been engaged in discussions with retail companies, including local technology champion GoTo, to explore potential partnerships that could allow the continuation of ecommerce transactions. However, efforts to meet with senior Indonesian ministers to address the issue have been largely unsuccessful.

While TikTok is considering the option of building a separate app, there are concerns about the potential impact on other markets. The company fears a contagion effect, where separating the shopping app from the main TikTok app in Indonesia would set a precedent that could force similar moves in other countries such as the US.

Analysts have differing opinions on the proposed second app, with some suggesting it might be better for TikTok to let go of Indonesia and focus on opportunities in the US. There are also concerns about the protection of customer data if a separate app is created, as that may affect the viability of livestreaming-based ecommerce.

TikTok is evaluating its options and considering potential changes within its organization, including the placement of more high-level executives outside of China in the Shop unit. The company acknowledges the need to remain compliant with local laws and regulations, and it continues to cooperate with relevant authorities in Indonesia.

