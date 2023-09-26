TikTok Faces Setback in Indonesia’s Online Shopping Market

TikTok’s plan to expand its online shopping capabilities has hit a roadblock in Indonesia due to new regulations set to limit its operations in this important e-commerce market. The Indonesian government has announced that social media companies, including TikTok, will no longer be allowed to facilitate direct e-commerce payments on their platforms. Instead, they will only be permitted to advertise products without conducting transactions.

These regulations are part of a broader effort to protect local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from being overshadowed social commerce companies. Social media platforms have become increasingly popular for online shopping, and TikTok, in particular, has experienced rapid growth in this area, with its TikTok Shop feature gaining popularity among Indonesian users. Indonesia serves as a strategic market for TikTok, and the company has plans to expand its online shopping offerings in other countries, including the United States.

TikTok has raised objections to the proposed regulations, arguing that separating social media and e-commerce into different platforms hampers innovation and has a negative impact on millions of Indonesian merchants and consumers. The company claims that many sellers rely on its platform for their livelihoods. TikTok emphasizes that social commerce was created as a solution to connect local sellers with creators who can help drive traffic to their online shops.

The new policy is expected to be introduced as early as Tuesday the Ministry of Trade in Indonesia. Meanwhile, TikTok’s competitor, Sea Ltd., saw a surge in its share price following the announcement. Sea Ltd.’s Shopee unit is a leading online-shopping platform in Indonesia.

Definitions:

– E-commerce: The buying and selling of goods and services through electronic channels, primarily the internet.

– Social commerce: The use of social media platforms for buying and selling products or services.

