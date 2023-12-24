Online Shopping on the Rise: Staying Safe Amidst Scams

In the age of digital advancements, online shopping has become a popular and convenient way to purchase goods. With the recent introduction of TikTok Shop, an in-app shopping experience, more and more users are turning to social media platforms to buy products directly. However, amidst the convenience lies a lurking danger – scammers.

The Better Business Bureau cautions that trust should not be automatically conferred upon seeing an advertisement or vendor on social media platforms, as scammers can easily appear and deceive unsuspecting consumers. A recent survey conducted Shopify-Gallup reveals that almost 50% of respondents aged 18 to 29 plan to purchase holiday gifts using social media apps. Ironically, this same age group is both the most likely to fall victim to scams and the least likely to report it.

The abundance of scams online is particularly concerning for Gen Z, as they are the most active demographic on the internet. Consequently, it is crucial for parents to monitor the spending accounts and platforms their young teens and college students utilize. While using a credit card for online purchases is highly recommended due to the built-in fraud protection, the reality is that this may not always be feasible for everyone.

To protect oneself against scams, it is important to verify the return policy before making a purchase. TikTok Shop, for instance, allows customers 30 calendar days to request a return or refund after the package has been delivered. Additionally, it is advisable to check if the sellers are verified and exercise caution when encountering brand-name products sold at extraordinarily low prices.

In the unfortunate event of being scammed, it is crucial to report the incident, even if no monetary loss occurred. By reporting scams to the BBB Scam Tracker, users can protect their communities from falling victim to the same fraudsters.

As online shopping continues to flourish, it is essential for consumers, like Callahan Hernandez, to prioritize safety on the internet. By staying vigilant, investigating the legitimacy of offers, and reporting potential scams, individuals can ensure their bank accounts and personal information are safeguarded from malicious actors.