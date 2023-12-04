TikTok Shop Partners with VMLY&R for Southeast Asia Expansion

TikTok Shop, the popular eCommerce solution, has teamed up with global brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R to spearhead its major multimarket expansion in Southeast Asia. The partnership aims to establish TikTok Shop as the ultimate online shopping destination for Gen Z consumers in the region, aged between 18 and 34, while driving sales on the TikTok app.

The launch of engaging ‘shoppertainment’ campaigns will be crucial in achieving these goals. By showcasing TikTok Shop’s unique selling points, such as enhanced value for money and a more entertaining, informative, and personalized shopping experience compared to other platforms, the company hopes to attract a larger audience of enthusiastic shoppers.

VMLY&R and TikTok Shop have already collaborated on an exciting 11.11 campaign earlier this year. The campaign’s highlight was a captivating video titled “The Job Lift,” which demonstrated how consumers can enjoy browsing TikTok Shop while products that match their interests find them. The video depicted a person entering an elevator before midnight on November 10 to explore TikTok Shop. As the clock struck midnight on 11.11, the person discovered their desired products at discounted prices, all while being entertained a plethora of engaging content.

Highlighting the core message of providing an entertaining and joyful shopping experience, Nicky Lee, client services director at VMLY&R, emphasized the integration of entertainment, community, and commerce that sets TikTok Shop apart from its competitors in the e-tail industry.

Following the success of the 11.11 campaign, VMLY&R and TikTok Shop are gearing up for a 12.12 campaign in December, further strengthening their presence during the festive shopping season.

