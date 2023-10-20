Influencers and Content Drive Shopping on TikTok

TikTok has quickly become a content-first shopping platform, where influencers and their content play a significant role in driving sales. Within just two months of launching TikTok Shop in the US, the platform has seen top-selling items generate over 100,000 sales each month. These sales are not driven established brands or big-box retailers, but rather items that have gone viral on the platform.

For example, self-help book “The Shadow Work Journal” Keila Shaheen has sold 225,000 copies in the past thirty days and nearly 425,000 since TikTok Shop launched. Similarly, other brands like The Beachwaver Co., Wyze, and MySmile have also achieved hundreds of thousands of sales on TikTok.

TikTok’s approach to shopping is unique compared to search-first platforms like Amazon and Walmart. While these platforms rely on users searching for specific items, TikTok encourages shopping based on the content users see on their feeds. This content-first focus means that even if a big-box retailer like Walmart joined TikTok Shop and listed all its products, it would not guarantee sales. Instead, the key lies in influencers tagging products in their videos, which can generate tens of thousands of sales within days.

TikTok’s algorithmic feeds have seen an increase in shopping-related content, with shopping influencers taking over users’ feeds seemingly overnight. To control the amount of shopping-related content users see, TikTok has adjusted its algorithmic settings. However, the sentiment among users about the impact of TikTok Shop on the app remains divided.

While TikTok has struggled to onboard US brands to its Shop, it is inevitable that more brands will join as the sales channel grows in popularity. However, creating effective content for TikTok Shop is an entirely new skill set for brands. The keys to user attention lie in the hands of content creators, and TikTok has an affiliate matchmaking platform to address the imbalance.

TikTok’s shopping funnel differs from traditional online retailers like Amazon. It is a unique content problem, and TikTok Shop is not a replacement or competitor to platforms like Amazon. Understanding the shopping behavior and preferences on TikTok requires a fresh perspective and a different approach compared to other online marketplaces.

