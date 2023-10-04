TikTok Halts Online Retail Operation in Indonesia following E-Commerce Ban

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, has announced that it will cease its online retail operation in Indonesia in compliance with the country’s recent ban on e-commerce transactions carried out on social media platforms. This decision represents a significant setback for TikTok, as Indonesia is currently its fastest-growing market.

The Indonesian government introduced the new regulation on September 28th with the aim of protecting small businesses from unfair competition in the e-commerce sector. The government accused popular apps and websites of engaging in predatory pricing, prompting the ban on social media platforms facilitating sales of products.

In line with local laws and regulations, TikTok will suspend its e-commerce sales in TikTok Shop Indonesia 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The ban is intended to prevent the domination of algorithms and the use of personal data for business interests, while creating a fair and healthy e-commerce ecosystem.

The decision to initiate the ban followed an inspection of Tanah Abang, Southeast Asia’s largest wholesale market located in Jakarta. Market sellers were experiencing substantial losses due to their inability to compete with imported products sold online at significantly lower prices. TikTok was specifically identified as a platform involved in predatory pricing that harmed local small- and medium-sized businesses. The ban, therefore, aims to regulate fair trade both online and offline.

Despite expressing regret over the government’s decision and acknowledging the impact it will have on millions of sellers using TikTok Shop, the platform has committed to adhering to the regulations and finding a constructive path forward.

Boasting over 325 million monthly visitors, Southeast Asia is an essential market for TikTok. However, the app’s Chinese ownership has led to concerns regarding the potential exploitation of user data Beijing. Although TikTok has repeatedly denied sharing data with the Chinese government, several countries, including the United States, Britain, and New Zealand, have banned the app from government phones.

This article is based on information from The Associated Press.