The Indonesian Government Officially Bans Social Commerce

The Indonesian government has officially prohibited the practice of social commerce in the country, following the release of the TikTok Shop feature Chinese social media platform TikTok. This practice will now be banned in accordance with the revised Minister of Trade Regulation No. 50/2020 on the Licensing Provisions, Advertising, Development, and Supervision of Business Operators in Electronic Trading. The government’s new regulation explicitly prohibits the integration of e-commerce services within social media platforms.

In line with President Joko Widodo’s directive, Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki emphasized the need to separate trade and social media features. He stated that social commerce must be separated from e-commerce, as many social commerce platforms are seeking to have their own transaction applications.

Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan further clarified that social media should only be allowed to facilitate product promotion, not direct trading transactions. He emphasized that social media is a digital platform whose main role is promotion. He also stressed the importance of not combining social media with e-commerce facilities to safeguard personal data usage for business purposes.

President Joko Widodo acknowledged the delay in addressing the social commerce phenomenon, which has had a significant impact on the economy of small entrepreneurs in Indonesia. He noted the tremendous effects of the policy within just a few months.

In addition to banning social commerce, the revised regulation also imposes restrictions on imports through e-commerce. It includes the introduction of a positive list of approved imported products, ensuring that imported goods adhere to the same certification and standardization requirements as local products. For example, imported food must have halal certification, beauty products must be registered with the Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM), and electronic goods must meet local standards.

Furthermore, the regulation specifies that e-commerce service providers should not become producers of the goods sold on their platforms. There will also be restrictions on imported goods based on their prices, with products under US$ 100 being prohibited from importation.

