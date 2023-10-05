TikTok Halts Online Retail Operation in Indonesia Following E-Commerce Ban

TikTok has announced that it has suspended its online retail operation in Indonesia in accordance with the country’s ban on e-commerce transactions on social media platforms. This move comes as a major setback for the video platform, which had been experiencing significant growth in the Indonesian market.

The Indonesian government implemented the new regulation on September 28, with the aim of protecting small businesses from the competition posed e-commerce giants. The government accused popular apps and websites of engaging in predatory pricing, and thus decided to prohibit social media companies from facilitating sales of products on their platforms.

In a statement, TikTok stated that it would comply with local laws and regulations and cease its e-commerce sales in TikTok Shop Indonesia. The company’s priority is to ensure compliance and abide the rules set forth the Indonesian government.

The Trade Minister of Indonesia, Zulkifli Hasan, explained that the ban aims to prevent algorithm domination and the misuse of personal data for business interests. The government intends to create a fair and beneficial e-commerce ecosystem, enabling marketplaces and sellers to offer or promote goods and services within the defined regulations.

Prior to the announcement of the ban, Tanah Abang, Southeast Asia’s largest wholesale market, had already faced challenges due to the influx of imported products being sold online at significantly lower prices. This resulted in over a 50% loss of profits for sellers at the market, who were unable to compete with the online pricing.

TikTok was accused of engaging in predatory pricing practices that negatively impacted local small- and medium-sized businesses. The regulation was seen as a means to regulate fair trade in both the online and offline realms.

Southeast Asia is one of TikTok’s largest markets, with over 675 million people and more than 325 million monthly visitors to the app. However, TikTok’s operations have faced scrutiny in various regions, including Europe and the United States, due to concerns regarding data privacy and potential influence from Beijing.

Sources:

– AP