TikTok to Take Over Dublin Office Space

TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media giant, is set to take over a majority of the Dublin office space previously occupied X (formerly known as Twitter). The company has agreed to a sublease on the Fenian Street premises for up to five years. TikTok has signed heads of terms to take four of the five floors at Cumberland House and plans to move in early 2024. X has downsized its office space in the past year due to job cuts imposed Elon Musk.

TikTok’s Irish operation has also rolled out a custom data collection app for employees in its Dublin offices. The app, called MyRTO, tracks compliance with a new policy that requires employees to work from the office at least three days a week. MyRTO is used to monitor attendance tracking when an employee swipes their badge in and out of the building. This has sparked frustration among some US employees, as reported The New York Times.

Concerns Over EU Corporate Tax Proposals

New European Union (EU) proposals to target Ireland’s corporate tax revenues have been described as “very concerning” Irish finance ministers. The proposals would require member states to contribute additional funds to the EU budget based on their corporate profits. The Department of Finance is currently carrying out an impact assessment, and it is estimated that Ireland’s contributions could increase up to €1.5 billion.

Ryanair Considers Move to Brussels Stock Exchange

Ryanair, the Irish airline, is considering a move from the Dublin Stock Exchange to the Brussels Stock Exchange. The airline’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, cited frustration with the high level of stamp duty on share trading in Ireland and alignment with London Stock Exchange governance rules as reasons for the potential switch. However, the Dublin listing is not currently under formal review.

Influencer Degree to Launch in Carlow

Ireland’s first influencer degree will be available to applicants from November. The Level 8 honors degree, titled “Content Creation and Social Media,” will be offered at the South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow starting in September next year. The degree aims to help those pursuing a career in social media to be taken more seriously.

Deficit in National Development Plan Threatens Infrastructure Projects

Flagship infrastructure projects in Ireland are at risk due to a €14 billion deficit in the National Development Plan (NDP). Inflation has driven up costs, leading to a “de-prioritization” of certain key projects, including the long delayed Dublin Metro, Dart, and national road, rail, and cycle projects. The Department of Transport has suggested using windfall receipts from corporation tax revenues to cover the inflationary gap.

Legacy of Financial Crash Hinders Fintech Potential

A report ratings firm S&P Global highlights that the legacy of the financial crisis has hindered Ireland’s potential to be a leader in fintech. The report notes that the pace of innovation in the Irish financial sector is slow and that banks’ IT systems are in poor condition. Banks have been focused on addressing legacy issues from the crash and improving balance sheets and profitability, leaving less room for developing digital products.

