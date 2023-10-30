New Article: TikTok Sensations The Chocolate Charvas Set to Shake Up Cardiff’s Club Scene

TikTok has become a platform that catapults ordinary people into overnight sensations. One such duo, The Chocolate Charvas, are taking the world storm with their catchy dance videos. And now, they are ready to make their mark on the club scene with their first-ever club appearance in Cardiff.

On Monday 6th November, Circuit will be hosting “The Charva Takeover,” an event that promises to be an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and excitement. The Chocolate Charvas will not only be in attendance but will also be co-hosting the event with Kak Hatt, the mastermind behind the viral hit, “Just How You Like It.”

With the event drawing near, anticipation is running high. The Chocolate Charvas have amassed over one billion views on TikTok in recent weeks, captivating audiences with their infectious energy and dance moves. They have even caught the attention of rising star Central Cee, and have announced plans to release their own music.

For fans who dream of meeting their idols, this is a golden opportunity. A meet and greet session will be held, allowing fans to interact with both Kak Hatt and The Chocolate Charvas in person. It’s a chance to snap a selfie, get an autograph, or simply express your admiration for their talent and success.

To make the event even more enticing, Circuit is offering free admission to the first 100 lucky attendees. For those who miss out on the free tickets, there are limited £1 tickets available as well. And the drink deals are too good to resist, with shots priced at six for £10 and selected drinks at just £2. Additionally, attendees can indulge in VK watermelon slushies and enjoy free candy floss throughout the night.

“The Charva Takeover” is part of Circuit’s popular Watermelon Sugar student night, which takes place every Monday. It’s an opportunity for students to unwind, let loose, and enjoy an unforgettable night of entertainment.

So mark your calendars and get ready to join The Chocolate Charvas and Kak Hatt for an epic night of fun and music. Their TikTok fame is about to hit the dancefloor, and Circuit is the place to be on Monday 6th November. Don’t miss out on this remarkable event!

