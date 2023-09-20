Heidi D’Amelio, TikTok Star and Lafayette Native, to Be Featured at New Orleans Fashion Week

Four years ago, Heidi D’Amelio was enjoying a typical family life as a stay-at-home mom in Norwalk, Connecticut. She and her husband, Marc, along with their two daughters, Charli and Dixie, would often visit Lafayette and New Orleans. However, on September 21, D’Amelio will be returning to New Orleans for a different mission.

D’Amelio, now known worldwide as part of the “first family of TikTok,” will be featured in multiple ways at this year’s New Orleans Fashion Week. Her involvement stems from a friendship with Tracee Dundas Baker, the founder and creative director of NOLA Fashion Week. This friendship began when D’Amelio was working as a model for an agency owned Baker.

As a result of their friendship, D’Amelio will have a prominent presence at New Orleans Fashion Week. She will be showcasing her family’s footwear company, which has achieved great success and recognition. D’Amelio’s solo trip to New Orleans represents an exciting opportunity for her to collaborate with Baker and explore the fashion industry further.

New Orleans Fashion Week is an annual event that celebrates and showcases local fashion talent. It provides a platform for emerging designers and serves as a hub for fashion enthusiasts to connect and experience the latest trends. Baker’s involvement in the fashion industry and her support of up-and-coming designers make her a respected figure in the fashion community.

D’Amelio’s participation in New Orleans Fashion Week highlights the intersection of social media and fashion. Through her presence on TikTok, she has amassed a large following and become an influential figure in the fashion world. Her involvement in the event will likely generate significant attention and bring even more recognition to her family’s brand.

Overall, D’Amelio’s return to New Orleans for Fashion Week marks an exciting new chapter in her journey from being a stay-at-home mom to becoming a prominent figure in the fashion industry. Her collaboration with Tracee Dundas Baker and her presence at the event will undoubtedly contribute to the success of this year’s New Orleans Fashion Week.

