TikTok Challenges North Carolina Court in Investigation Into Employee Videoconferences

TikTok has filed a motion in the North Carolina Court of Appeals seeking to block one aspect of the state’s Attorney General Josh Stein’s investigation into the social media platform. The motion requests a temporary stay and an order to prevent a lower court’s decision from taking effect.

At the center of the dispute is Stein’s attempt to gain access to Zoom videoconferences involving TikTok employees. A Wake County Superior Court judge had ordered TikTok Inc. to comply with Stein’s demand a deadline set for Friday.

TikTok’s lawyers argue that while the Attorney General has the authority to conduct consumer protection investigations, that authority is not without limits. According to TikTok, the investigation has gone too far, with the Attorney General’s demand for detailed information on every Zoom videoconference recording made any employee of TikTok or its global affiliates, irrespective of their relevance to the investigation.

TikTok estimates that there are over 98,000 such recordings, the majority of which have no relevance to the Attorney General’s investigation. The company argues that the Fourth Amendment prevents this kind of exploratory rummaging and requests that the trial court’s order be stayed to allow for a careful consideration of the constitutional issues at stake.

TikTok has already produced responsive recordings and agreed to produce videos that are relevant to the investigation. However, the company’s proposed methods to identify potentially relevant videos have been rejected the Attorney General.

In response to TikTok’s filing, Stein emphasized his concern about social media companies potentially exploiting children’s emotional and mental well-being. He stated that the investigation would shed light on TikTok’s business practices and their impact on children’s safety.

The court will now need to decide whether to grant TikTok’s request for a temporary stay and block Stein’s demand for access to employee videoconferences.