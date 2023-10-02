TikTok Seeks Approval to Install CCTV Cameras at Dublin Headquarters

TikTok, the popular video sharing platform, has submitted plans to Dublin City Council for the installation of 15 CCTV cameras on the exterior of its headquarters in Dublin. The company cites concerns over security and surveillance as the reason for the application. This is the second security-related application that TikTok has made to the council in recent months.

The need for additional security measures arises from the sensitive nature of the work carried out at TikTok’s Tropical Fruit Warehouse (TFW) building. The company requires security cameras to ensure the safety of its employees, protect its assets, and monitor access points. The proposed CCTV system will comply with specific security regulations and policies, reflecting the company’s commitment to data protection.

TikTok’s planning report outlines the installation of five discreetly sized security cameras on the northern, eastern, and southern sides of the TFW building, which is a protected structure. An additional 10 cameras will be placed at the rear of the nine-story building. The positioning of these cameras has been designed not to detract from the appearance of the building.

While CCTV systems serve legitimate purposes such as securing premises and ensuring safety, concerns about privacy and data protection rights have been raised. Olga Cronin, a senior surveillance and human rights policy officer at the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, emphasizes that employees have a reasonable expectation of privacy. The use of CCTV must be proportionate to avoid infringing on individuals’ rights.

TikTok’s application for CCTV cameras comes after the National Cyber Security Centre advised government departments and agencies to remove TikTok from their official devices due to security risks.

Sources: Tom Philips + Associates, Irish Council for Civil Liberties