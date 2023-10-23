TikTok Challenges €345 Million Fine for Privacy Breaches

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has been given the green light the High Court to challenge the decision of the Data Protection Commission (DPC) to fine it €345 million for failing to safeguard children’s privacy. The DPC initiated an investigation in September 2021 into TikTok’s privacy settings and features in relation to obligations under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The investigation focused on the processing of personal data of individuals under the age of 18 and the adequacy of age verification measures for users under 13 years old. TikTok’s Irish-based subsidiary, TikTok Technolgies Limited, has now launched judicial review proceedings against the DPC, as well as Ireland and the Attorney General, asserting that the commission’s decisions are flawed, unconstitutional, and in violation of its rights.

In its legal challenge, TikTok seeks declarations that certain sections of the Data Protection Act of 2018 are incompatible with the Constitution and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. Additionally, TikTok claims that the DPC exceeded its powers, erred in law, and failed to provide the platform with fair procedures and due process during its inquiry. The social media giant also argues that the fine imposed is disproportionate, and the DPC did not adequately justify its decision.

During the court hearing, TikTok was granted permission to bring its action, and the judge also allowed the company to seek a stay on the fine if necessary. The case is scheduled to be heard in December.

This legal challenge TikTok highlights the growing importance of privacy concerns and compliance with data protection regulations for social media platforms. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the future handling of personal data companies operating in the digital landscape.

