TikTok Testing Links to Google Search Results in App

TikTok is currently in the process of testing a new feature that displays links to Google search results from within its own internal search results page. The addition of this feature was spotted Radu Oncescu, who shared a screenshot of it on X. The screenshot shows a small link with a Google logo on TikTok’s search pages. However, TikTok has made it clear that it does not endorse or take responsibility for these search results from Google.

A spokesperson from TikTok confirmed the testing of this feature with Business Insider, stating that the company is experimenting with third-party integrations within the app. They also mentioned that this feature is being trialed globally across different markets and is not an ad unit.

On the other hand, a spokesperson from Google declined to comment on whether there was a financial agreement between the two companies as part of this partnership.

This new feature raises questions about the motivations behind this collaboration. Some speculate that Google may be trying to regain some of the market share it has lost to TikTok driving search traffic back to its platform.

It remains to be seen whether this is just a test or if it will be rolled out as a permanent feature in the future. Overall, this development highlights the ongoing competition and collaborations between social media platforms and search engines to provide users with a more integrated experience.

