TikTok Partners with Disney to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

TikTok has announced its latest publishing partner for its premium ad product, Pulse Premiere – Disney. This new deal will not only allow Disney to place ads around brand-safe videos but also includes a dedicated destination within the video app for Disney fans. The content hub will offer a range of features including watching videos from Disney’s brands, creating videos with Disney’s music and special effects, playing Disney-themed trivia, and collecting “Character Cards”. This collaboration between TikTok and Disney marks the start of a potentially long-term partnership, with TikTok positioning itself as a go-to destination for Disney fans.

The partnership has been established to celebrate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary and aims to provide a special celebration across social media platforms. As part of this collaboration, 48 Disney account handles will participate for four weeks across 24 regions globally, highlighting content from various Disney brands such as Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, ESPN, National Geographic, and Disney Parks. The collaboration includes over 150 million followers across Disney-run TikTok accounts.

To further enhance the user experience, Disney and TikTok will release a Disney100 Playlist featuring popular songs from Disney’s catalog. Marketers can also take advantage of the Pulse Premiere offering to run ads alongside Disney’s entertainment and sports content. TikTok’s Pulse Premiere guarantees that ads will run immediately after “suitable videos” from its premium publishing partners, resulting in higher user interaction compared to other video platforms.

This partnership between TikTok and Disney represents a significant milestone for both companies, with TikTok’s ever-growing user base and Disney’s global influence. It sets the stage for future collaborations with other major brands, as TikTok solidifies its position as a leading platform for engaging and connecting with diverse audiences.

Sources:

– TikTok Newsroom

– The Walt Disney Company Official Statement