Warning: TikTok Scam Promises Free High-End Jewelry

A new online shopping scam on TikTok is catching the attention of the Better Business Bureau. The scam involves a person posing as a disgruntled employee of a high-end jewelry store, offering a secret discount code that promises free jewelry. Unfortunately, this scam is designed to deceive shoppers and steal their money.

The TikTok video shows the fake employee claiming to have been fired and seeking revenge sharing the discount code. However, once shoppers enter the code, they are directed to a website where they are required to pay increasing fees for shipping as they add items to their cart. In the end, those who fall victim to this scam either receive cheap knock-off products or never receive any items at all.

According to Paula Fleming, the chief marketing and sales officer for the BBB of Eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont, victims of this scam are unable to return the items or get in touch with anyone for a refund because the scam artists have disappeared with their money and credit card information.

To protect yourself from scams like this, the BBB advises that if something seems too good to be true, it likely is. Always do your research before making a purchase and shop with companies you already know and trust. Additionally, it is recommended to make payments with a credit card as they offer more protection in instances like these.

While this particular scam targets jewelry stores, the BBB warns that similar scams may involve other high-end items such as handbags or electronics. If you do fall victim to a scam like this, it is important to report it to the Better Business Bureau so they can share the information and help others protect themselves.

Stay vigilant when shopping online and remember to always verify the legitimacy of any offers or discounts before making a payment.

Sources:

– Better Business Bureau

– CBS NEWS