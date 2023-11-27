New and Creative Ways to Decorate with Garland

As the holiday season approaches, many people are getting into the festive spirit adorning their spaces with garland, trees, and other decorations. One TikToker, known as Crack the Shutters (@cracktheshutters), has shared a design hack that has gained significant popularity among users, causing some to consider leaving their decorations up all year round.

In a video posted on Nov. 21, Crack the Shutters demonstrates a unique way to hang garland in a doorframe that is over eight feet wide. The key to her hack is using a tension rod. She begins tightening the rod in place at around shoulder height, then lines it with foliage and other greenery. After that, she raises the rod up to the top of the gap and adds lights, ornaments, and the rest of her decorations.

Users have been amazed the result, with comments like, “Ohhh I would be leaving that up year-round, it turned out so pretty.” It’s clear that this creative and affordable approach to garland décor has struck a chord with many.

This innovative use of tension rods is not a new phenomenon on TikTok. Earlier this year, a stylist named Daniela (@n.daniverse) went viral after using a shower curtain rod and hooks to hang and organize purses in her closet. This organizing solution received widespread praise from users who found it to be a genius idea.

While there may be some concerns about potential scuff marks left behind on the wall from using tension rods, TikTokers have also shared their own cleaning hacks. For instance, Aubrey Skyee (@aubskyee) posted a video showing how she managed to remove marks from her walls using a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser and some hard scrubbing.

Overall, Crack the Shutters’ garland hack offers a fresh and versatile way to decorate doorframes. It’s a cost-effective solution that brings a touch of festive cheer to any space. So why limit garland decorations to just the holiday season when they can bring joy throughout the year?

